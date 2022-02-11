General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Nomura Instinet

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Nomura Instinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after buying an additional 923,494 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

