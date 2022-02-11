Zacks Investment Research Lowers Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) to Hold

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

