Varonis Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
