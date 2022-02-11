Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $65.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.07.

BK stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

