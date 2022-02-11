Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $210.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.08.

NYSE ITW opened at $219.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $196.36 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

