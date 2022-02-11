J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 320 by Analysts at Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.33) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.88).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 281.30 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 281.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 290.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 342 ($4.62).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

