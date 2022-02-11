Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Reduced by KeyCorp

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

VSTO opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.