Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.05.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $458,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after buying an additional 176,921 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.