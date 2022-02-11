World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WWE have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining from return of live events, as pandemic-led restrictions ease. This was evident from fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines increased year over year. Growth was witnessed across all its divisions. Management expects to generate record revenues in 2022, owing to ticketed live events, staging of additional large-scale international events, higher rights fees for flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, along with monetization of new, original series. For 2022, WWE guided adjusted OIBDA in the range of $360-$375 million, reflecting 10-15% year-over-year growth. Markedly, the company has been expanding its reach across platforms such as Peacock and Spotify and establishing new sponsor and product partners.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WWE. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NYSE:WWE opened at $55.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

