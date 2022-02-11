Morgan Stanley Trims Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Target Price to $170.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.81.

DIS opened at $152.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Walt Disney has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

