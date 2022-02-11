Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Argus currently has $224.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Hershey stock opened at $203.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.06. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $207.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,870,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

