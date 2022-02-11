Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Metro (B4B3)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Metro (ETR: B4B3) recently:

2/10/2022 – Metro was given a new €10.20 ($11.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/10/2022 – Metro was given a new €10.00 ($11.49) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/10/2022 – Metro was given a new €10.50 ($12.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/10/2022 – Metro was given a new €11.00 ($12.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2022 – Metro was given a new €9.00 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/2/2022 – Metro was given a new €9.00 ($10.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2022 – Metro was given a new €10.20 ($11.72) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/26/2022 – Metro was given a new €10.50 ($12.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/4/2022 – Metro was given a new €9.60 ($11.03) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/4/2022 – Metro was given a new €10.50 ($12.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/29/2021 – Metro was given a new €9.60 ($11.03) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/29/2021 – Metro was given a new €10.50 ($12.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/22/2021 – Metro was given a new €10.50 ($12.07) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/22/2021 – Metro was given a new €9.60 ($11.03) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/17/2021 – Metro was given a new €10.00 ($11.49) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/16/2021 – Metro was given a new €11.00 ($12.64) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/16/2021 – Metro was given a new €12.00 ($13.79) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/16/2021 – Metro was given a new €11.50 ($13.22) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/15/2021 – Metro was given a new €8.50 ($9.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Metro stock opened at €10.30 ($11.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. Metro AG has a 52-week low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a 52-week high of €13.00 ($14.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.09.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

