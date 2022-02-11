M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) Financial Analysis

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares M&T Bank and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 30.44% 12.14% 1.25% First National 21.89% 10.66% 0.91%

Volatility & Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. M&T Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for M&T Bank and First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 5 7 0 2.58 First National 0 1 0 0 2.00

M&T Bank currently has a consensus target price of $175.97, suggesting a potential downside of 3.90%. First National has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.83%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M&T Bank and First National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.11 billion 3.86 $1.86 billion $13.80 13.27 First National $47.32 million 2.92 $8.86 million $1.92 11.56

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

M&T Bank beats First National on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of residential mortgage loans and sells substan

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

