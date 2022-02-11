StockNews.com Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HR. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.
NYSE HR opened at $30.02 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.01 and a beta of 0.60.
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
