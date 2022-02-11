Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 165,876 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 222,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

