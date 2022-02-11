Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report $244.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.37 million and the lowest is $228.71 million. ProPetro reported sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $872.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.15 million to $890.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:PUMP opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.08.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProPetro (PUMP)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.