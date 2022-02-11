Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $244.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report $244.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.37 million and the lowest is $228.71 million. ProPetro reported sales of $154.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $872.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.15 million to $890.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,499,000 after buying an additional 1,394,973 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its position in ProPetro by 37.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,478,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 668,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProPetro by 250.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 486,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after buying an additional 380,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45. ProPetro has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 3.08.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

