CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Equities analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to report sales of $280.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.68 million. CarGurus posted sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $892.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,333,992. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 794,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 234,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.