Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.85

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.85 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 20.80 ($0.28). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 58,536 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.
Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)
