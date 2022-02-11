ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.21

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.21 and traded as low as $57.80. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 126,089,742 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,033.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

