Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.53

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.53 and traded as low as $34.48. Makita shares last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 41,419 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

