DA Davidson Comments on Home Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $349.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

