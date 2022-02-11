FY2022 EPS Estimates for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

PAA stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $12.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 59,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

