Brokers Set Expectations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

