ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “
ORIX stock opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.
About ORIX
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
