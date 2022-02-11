ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $118.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

ORIX stock opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

