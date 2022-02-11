Mizuho Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $84.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

CNC stock opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 617.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 77,229 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 54,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

