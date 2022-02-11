Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $1,696.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE CMG opened at $1,578.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,588.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,750.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.