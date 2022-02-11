Contrasting WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM)

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get WW International alerts:

WW International has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies has a beta of -2.7, indicating that its stock price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WW International and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WW International $1.38 billion 0.59 $75.08 million $0.69 16.96 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.09 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

WW International has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WW International and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WW International 1 4 3 0 2.25 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

WW International currently has a consensus target price of $27.38, indicating a potential upside of 133.97%. Given WW International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WW International is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of WW International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of WW International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WW International and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WW International 3.93% -18.57% 6.81% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WW International beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.