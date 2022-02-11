$51.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report sales of $51.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.45 billion to $52.40 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $44.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $218.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $221.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $235.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $240.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $518.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

