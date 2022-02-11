Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$158.50

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$158.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.62.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at C$138.62 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$87.52 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.34.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total transaction of C$2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,991,504.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.