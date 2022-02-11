Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after purchasing an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,899,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,280,000 after purchasing an additional 594,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,305,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,690,000 after purchasing an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

