Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$70.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.91.

WPM stock opened at C$50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$22.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$59.44.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$335,946.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

