PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$22.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.11.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$17.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.31. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$11.37 and a 1 year high of C$17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

