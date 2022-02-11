Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA opened at C$15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.02. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$12.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$170.42 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.