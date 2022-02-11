FY2022 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $14.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.38. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

SPGI opened at $396.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

