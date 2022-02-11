The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

