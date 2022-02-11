Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avantor stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock worth $9,026,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

