Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LLESY stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.