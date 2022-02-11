Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LLESY stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
About Lendlease Group
