Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE:TRGP opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Targa Resources by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 116.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.