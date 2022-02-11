Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HON. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.29.
HON stock opened at $191.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.67. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
