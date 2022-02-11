Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $140.92

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.92 and traded as high as $148.50. Omega Flex shares last traded at $148.30, with a volume of 4,732 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Flex (OFLX)
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.