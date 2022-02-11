Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $140.92

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $140.92 and traded as high as $148.50. Omega Flex shares last traded at $148.30, with a volume of 4,732 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Omega Flex news, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $678,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $161,777.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,536 shares of company stock worth $1,871,267. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

