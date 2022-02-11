Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 9,596 shares.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.