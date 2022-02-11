Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06), with a volume of 9,028,673 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £41.25 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.