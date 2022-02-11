Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,828 ($38.24). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,772 ($37.48), with a volume of 92,743 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($41.11) to GBX 3,290 ($44.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.89) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($42.60) to GBX 3,200 ($43.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,238 ($43.79).

The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,090.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 30.10 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $12.50. Diploma’s payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 57,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,204 ($43.33), for a total value of £1,849,252.68 ($2,500,679.76). Also, insider Barbara Gibbes purchased 3,433 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,256 ($44.03) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($151,154.13).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

