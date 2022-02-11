Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GoGold Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GoGold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital restated a “na” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective (up previously from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

TSE:GGD opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$765.33 million and a P/E ratio of 85.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.79.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

