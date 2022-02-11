Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.97

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.97 and traded as high as C$8.50. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 4,222,943 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

