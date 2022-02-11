GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.05. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.
GoHealth Company Profile
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
