GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.05. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.