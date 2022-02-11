Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.60) to GBX 940 ($12.71) in a report on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 1,050 ($14.20) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.81) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 935.29 ($12.65).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 788 ($10.66) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 860.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 900.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 687 ($9.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.33).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.