Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) vs. Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Head to Head Comparison

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Nordson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Nordson 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sarcos Technology and Robotics currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.62%. Nordson has a consensus target price of $285.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.38%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than Nordson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A Nordson 19.24% 22.63% 12.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sarcos Technology and Robotics and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nordson $2.36 billion 5.69 $454.37 million $7.74 29.84

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Summary

Nordson beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. The Advanced Technology Solution segment integrates proprietary product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection to ensure quality. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

