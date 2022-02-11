easyJet’s (EZJ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.38) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.74) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 727.40 ($9.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 591.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 665.83. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81).

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.