Critical Comparison: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) vs. Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Upstart and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 6 0 2.50 Hargreaves Lansdown 3 1 5 0 2.22

Upstart presently has a consensus target price of $266.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.94%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 37.22 $5.98 million $0.80 132.50 Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 10.40 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Upstart beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

